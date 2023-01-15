Hartline Investment Corp Buys 6,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

