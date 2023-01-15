Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %
IQV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
