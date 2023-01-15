Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

