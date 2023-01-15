Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after buying an additional 1,542,908 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after buying an additional 1,535,898 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after buying an additional 321,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after buying an additional 192,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $125.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

