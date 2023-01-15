Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 5,402 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $88.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

