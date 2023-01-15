Hartline Investment Corp Takes $1.32 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

