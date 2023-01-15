Hartline Investment Corp Takes $381,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

