Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $2.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $35.62 or 0.00171487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

