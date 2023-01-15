Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

