Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.