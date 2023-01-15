HC Wainwright Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

