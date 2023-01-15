Head to Head Analysis: Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) versus Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Angion Biomedica and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica -81.45% -22.70% -18.95% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -8.52% 26.97% 5.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Angion Biomedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $28.31 million 1.08 -$54.57 million ($0.50) -2.04 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.88 billion 0.79 $417.00 million ($1.16) -9.69

This table compares Angion Biomedica and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Angion Biomedica. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angion Biomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Angion Biomedica and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 3 4 0 2.10

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Angion Biomedica.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Angion Biomedica on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung. It also develops ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic to treat acute organ injuries, such as delayed graft function; ROCK2 inhibitors programs for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. Its products in the central nervous system include Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. The company's products in the respiratory market comprise ProAir, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, and ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its products in the oncology market include Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a collaboration MedinCell for the development and commercialization of multiple long-acting injectable products, a risperidone suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

