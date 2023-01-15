Head to Head Contrast: Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) versus Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Surge Components and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Surge Components.

This table compares Surge Components and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.59% 23.19% 14.45% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and Leonardo DRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million 0.44 $2.51 million $0.60 5.17 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.60 $25.07 million $1.92 6.87

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Surge Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Surge Components on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc. engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

