Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $41.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00080341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024603 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,314,734 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,314,734.43621 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0517936 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $60,586,749.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

