Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 77,364 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 2.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

