Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,986,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BABA opened at $117.01 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

