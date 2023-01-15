Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $23,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

