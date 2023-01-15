HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HEXO by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. Analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

