Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 260 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.89 and its 200-day moving average is $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

