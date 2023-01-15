Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

