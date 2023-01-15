Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $313,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Block by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,762,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

