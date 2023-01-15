Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 1,169 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

