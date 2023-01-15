Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 18,066 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,972,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Yum China by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 386,836 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Yum China stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

