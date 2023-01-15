Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $416.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

