Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

