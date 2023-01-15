holoride Price Hits $0.0599 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $208,015.47 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.62 or 0.07408205 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00080012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000249 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06272955 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $229,578.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

