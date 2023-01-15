Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.