Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

