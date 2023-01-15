HSBC Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

