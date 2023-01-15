Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

