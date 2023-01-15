Hudock Inc. Buys 701 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $283.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.