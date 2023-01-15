Hudock Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

