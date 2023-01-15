Hudock Inc. Has $19.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

