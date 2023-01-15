Hudock Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in AT&T by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 130,343 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 40,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

