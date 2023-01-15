Hudock Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $23,398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

