Hudock Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,122 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.