Hudock Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

