Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Volume of $9,810.61

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $38.69 million and $9,810.61 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.12 or 0.30391791 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00904595 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.