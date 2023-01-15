Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th.
Hyzon Motors Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of HYZN stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
