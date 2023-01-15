Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.95 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Immutable X has a market cap of $324.17 million and $21.95 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.97 or 0.30184934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00906270 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.