Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.95 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Immutable X has a market cap of $324.17 million and $21.95 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427355 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.97 or 0.30184934 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00906270 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

