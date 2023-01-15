Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Hits $121.05 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $121.05 million and $16.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00429575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.30341705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00869133 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

