Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.50

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 274,293 shares changing hands.

Inland Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £48.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.40.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

