Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,645,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,920.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE BAU remained flat at C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 59,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,264. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.