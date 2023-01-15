Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £373.62 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.19).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 484.35 ($5.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.99. The company has a market capitalization of £87.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BP

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 560 ($6.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.58).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

