Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £373.62 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.19).
BP Stock Performance
Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 484.35 ($5.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.99. The company has a market capitalization of £87.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.
BP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Further Reading
