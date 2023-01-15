Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys $365,063.68 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 9,668 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $49.98 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.