Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,527.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55.

On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.62 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

