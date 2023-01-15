Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,527.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55.
  • On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.62 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

