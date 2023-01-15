Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspirato and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.31

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspirato and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.