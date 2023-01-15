Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Stock Performance

NYSE IVC opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Invacare has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.