Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

