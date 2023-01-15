Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.