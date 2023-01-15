iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

