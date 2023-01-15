iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

