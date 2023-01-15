iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

ICF opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

